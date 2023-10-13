As action in the WTA Nanchang, China Women Singles 2023 approaches its conclusion, a quarterfinal is up next for Diana Shnaider versus Nao Hibino. Shnaider has +600 odds (third-best) to take home the trophy from National Sport Center Nanchang.

Shnaider at the 2023 WTA Nanchang, China Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 14-22

October 14-22 Venue: National Sport Center Nanchang

National Sport Center Nanchang Location: Nanchang, China

Nanchang, China Court Surface: Hard

Shnaider's Next Match

After getting past Vera Zvonareva 6-3, 0-1 (in a forfeit), Shnaider will meet Hibino in the quarterfinals on Thursday, October 19 at 10:00 PM ET.

Shnaider is listed at -150 to win her next match versus Hibino.

Shnaider Stats

Shnaider advanced past Zvonareva 6-3, 0-1 (retired) on Wednesday to make the .

The 19-year-old Shnaider is 19-16 over the past 12 months and is still seeking her first tournament win.

In 10 tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months, Shnaider has gone 11-11.

Through 35 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Shnaider has played 20.7 games per match. She won 51.4% of them.

Shnaider, in 22 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 20.8 games per match and won 51.1% of them.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Shnaider has won 66.8% of her games on serve, and 38.1% on return.

Shnaider has been victorious in 68.8% of her service games on hard courts and 36.2% of her return games over the past 12 months.

