Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Nelson County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
There is high school football competition in Nelson County, Kentucky this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Nelson County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Bethlehem High School at Kentucky Country Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bardstown High School at Nelson County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Bardstown, KY
- Conference: District 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
