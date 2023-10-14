The Cincinnati Bearcats (2-3) face a Big 12 matchup versus the Iowa State Cyclones (3-3). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Cincinnati vs. Iowa State?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Nippert Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Cincinnati 24, Iowa State 23

Cincinnati 24, Iowa State 23 Cincinnati has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

The Bearcats have played as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter in just one game this season, which they lost.

Iowa State has been an underdog in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.

The Cyclones have entered two games this season as the underdog by +165 or more and are in those contests.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Bearcats a 66.7% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Iowa State (+5.5)



Iowa State (+5.5) Cincinnati has covered the spread one time this season.

The Bearcats have been favored by 5.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Iowa State has covered the spread twice this season.

The Cyclones have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (42.5)



Over (42.5) Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 42.5 points three times this season.

This season, Iowa State has played two games with a combined score higher than 42.5 points.

The total for the contest of 42.5 is 9.3 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Cincinnati (30 points per game) and Iowa State (21.8 points per game).

Splits Tables

Cincinnati

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.9 53 48.5 Implied Total AVG 32 35 23 ATS Record 1-3-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Iowa State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.1 41.5 45.5 Implied Total AVG 25.2 23.3 28 ATS Record 2-3-0 2-1-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 1-1 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.