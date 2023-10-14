UAC foes match up when the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-3) and the Tarleton State Texans (4-2) square off on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Roy Kidd Stadium.

While Eastern Kentucky ranks third-worst in the FCS in total defense with 522.8 yards allowed per game, it's been a different story offensively, as the Colonels rank 22nd-best in the FCS (422.8 yards per game). Tarleton State ranks 48th with 371.8 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 53rd with 346.5 total yards allowed per game on defense.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Tarleton State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

City: Richmond, Kentucky

Venue: Roy Kidd Stadium

Eastern Kentucky vs. Tarleton State Key Statistics

Eastern Kentucky Tarleton State 422.8 (39th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.8 (27th) 522.8 (122nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 346.5 (80th) 167.2 (36th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 159.5 (44th) 255.6 (20th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 212.3 (55th) 5 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (106th) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Eastern Kentucky Stats Leaders

Parker McKinney has 1,278 yards passing for Eastern Kentucky, completing 60.9% of his passes and throwing nine touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 160 rushing yards (32.0 ypg) on 37 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Joshua Carter has 341 rushing yards on 53 carries with one touchdown. He's also added nine catches for 78 yards (15.6 per game).

This season, Braedon Sloan has carried the ball 48 times for 260 yards (52.0 per game) and two touchdowns, while also racking up 174 yards through the air with two touchdowns.

Jaden Smith's leads his squad with 351 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 30 catches (out of 34 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Hunter Brown has put together a 187-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 11 passes on 14 targets.

Tarleton State Stats Leaders

Victor Gabalis has compiled 1,258 yards on 51.4% passing while collecting nine touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season.

Kayvon Britten has run the ball 86 times for 420 yards, with six touchdowns.

Derrel Kelley III has collected 353 yards (on 64 carries) with two touchdowns.

Benjamin Omayebu has hauled in 332 receiving yards on 39 receptions to pace his squad so far this season.

Keylan Johnson has caught 10 passes and compiled 306 receiving yards (51.0 per game) with five touchdowns.

Smith's 16 targets have resulted in 11 receptions for 176 yards and two touchdowns.

