The Missouri Tigers versus the Kentucky Wildcats is a game to see for fans of Kentucky college football on a Week 7 slate that features plenty of thrilling contests.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Kentucky on TV This Week

Morehead State Eagles at Valparaiso Beacons

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Brown Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Tarleton State Texans at Eastern Kentucky Colonels

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Roy Kidd Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Southern Illinois Salukis at Murray State Racers

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Roy Stewart Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 14 Louisville Cardinals at Pittsburgh Panthers

  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Acrisure Stadium
  • TV Channel: The CW
  • Favorite: Louisville (-7.5)

Missouri Tigers at No. 24 Kentucky Wildcats

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Kroger Field
  • TV Channel: SECN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Kentucky (-2.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.