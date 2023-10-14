The No. 24 Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) and Missouri Tigers (5-1) will battle in a clash of SEC opponents at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Kentucky vs. Missouri?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Kentucky 31, Missouri 28

Kentucky 31, Missouri 28 Kentucky has not yet lost as the moneyline favorite this season, going 4-0.

The Wildcats have played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

Missouri has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Tigers have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +115 or more by bookmakers this season.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Wildcats have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Pick Em



Pick Em Kentucky is 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

So far in 2023, the Wildcats have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.

Missouri owns a record of 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (50.5)



Over (50.5) This season, three of Kentucky's six games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 50.5 points.

In the Missouri's six games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 50.5.

The over/under for the contest of 50.5 is 15.7 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Kentucky (33 points per game) and Missouri (33.2 points per game).

Splits Tables

Kentucky

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.2 50.8 49 Implied Total AVG 34.8 36.5 31.5 ATS Record 4-2-0 3-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-2-0 2-2-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 3-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Missouri

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.1 53 53.5 Implied Total AVG 31.8 31.3 34 ATS Record 3-2-0 2-2-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 4-1-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 1-1 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.