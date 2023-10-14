A pair of ACC teams square off when the No. 14 Louisville Cardinals (6-0) face off against the Pittsburgh Panthers (1-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Cardinals are favored by 7.5 points. The over/under is set at 46.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Louisville vs. Pittsburgh matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Channel: The CW
  • City: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisville Moneyline Pittsburgh Moneyline
BetMGM Louisville (-7.5) 46.5 -300 +250 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Louisville (-7.5) 46.5 -310 +245 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 7 Odds

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends

  • Louisville put together an 8-5-0 record against the spread last season.
  • The Cardinals were favored by 7.5 points or more two times last season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
  • Pittsburgh compiled a 6-7-0 record against the spread last year.
  • The Panthers were an underdog by 7.5 points or more once last year, and covered the spread.

Louisville 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000
To Win the ACC +750 Bet $100 to win $750

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.