The Week 7 college football schedule includes six games involving schools from the Ivy League. Wanting to see every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.

Ivy League Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Sacred Heart Pioneers at Yale Bulldogs 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Princeton Tigers at Brown Bears 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Dartmouth Big Green at Colgate Raiders 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Howard Bison at Harvard Crimson 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Bucknell Bison at Cornell Big Red 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Pennsylvania Quakers at Columbia Lions 1:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

