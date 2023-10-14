The Week 7 college football slate includes three games involving schools from the NEC. Wanting to see every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find info below on how to watch.

NEC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Duquesne Dukes 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 NEC Front Row Sacred Heart Pioneers at Yale Bulldogs 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) LIU Post Pioneers at Maine Black Bears 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 FloSports

