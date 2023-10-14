With six games on the SEC Week 7 college football schedule, there are plenty of options to consider before placing any bets. Our model thinks Florida (+2.5) against South Carolina is the best bet against the spread, while the Missouri vs. Kentucky matchup is the best over/under to bet on. Get even more insights and stats on those and other games to bet on or add to a parlay in the article below.

Best Week 7 SEC Spread Bets

Pick: Florida +2.5 vs. South Carolina

Matchup: Florida Gators at South Carolina Gamecocks

Florida Gators at South Carolina Gamecocks Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida by 2.6 points

Florida by 2.6 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel: SEC Network

Pick: Auburn +11.5 vs. LSU

Matchup: Auburn Tigers at LSU Tigers

Auburn Tigers at LSU Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: LSU by 8.5 points

LSU by 8.5 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel: ESPN

Pick: Alabama -19.5 vs. Arkansas

Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks at Alabama Crimson Tide

Arkansas Razorbacks at Alabama Crimson Tide Projected Favorite & Spread: Alabama by 20.8 points

Alabama by 20.8 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel: ESPN

Best Week 7 SEC Total Bets

Over 50.5 - Missouri vs. Kentucky

Matchup: Missouri Tigers at Kentucky Wildcats

Missouri Tigers at Kentucky Wildcats Projected Total: 58.7 points

58.7 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel: SEC Network

Over 46.5 - Arkansas vs. Alabama

Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks at Alabama Crimson Tide

Arkansas Razorbacks at Alabama Crimson Tide Projected Total: 50.3 points

50.3 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel: ESPN

Under 50.5 - Florida vs. South Carolina

Matchup: Florida Gators at South Carolina Gamecocks

Florida Gators at South Carolina Gamecocks Projected Total: 47.6 points

47.6 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel: SEC Network

Week 7 SEC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Georgia 6-0 (3-0 SEC) 40.7 / 13.0 503.0 / 269.8 Alabama 5-1 (3-0 SEC) 31.2 / 15.2 360.0 / 299.5 LSU 4-2 (3-1 SEC) 44.8 / 32.3 548.5 / 445.7 Kentucky 5-1 (2-1 SEC) 33.0 / 21.2 361.2 / 349.0 Florida 4-2 (2-1 SEC) 27.2 / 16.8 409.7 / 286.2 Ole Miss 5-1 (2-1 SEC) 41.7 / 23.8 489.3 / 388.3 Texas A&M 4-2 (2-1 SEC) 35.5 / 19.8 420.5 / 268.8 Missouri 5-1 (1-1 SEC) 33.2 / 25.5 464.0 / 353.2 Tennessee 4-1 (1-1 SEC) 36.2 / 17.8 466.2 / 308.2 South Carolina 2-3 (1-2 SEC) 27.0 / 29.4 399.2 / 442.8 Auburn 3-2 (0-2 SEC) 29.6 / 18.2 358.2 / 323.8 Vanderbilt 2-5 (0-3 SEC) 28.9 / 34.0 367.0 / 421.1 Arkansas 2-4 (0-3 SEC) 31.3 / 25.3 332.8 / 340.7 Mississippi State 3-3 (0-3 SEC) 30.2 / 29.5 375.5 / 395.2

