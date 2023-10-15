Bengals vs. Seahawks: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 6
Oddsmakers anticipate the Seattle Seahawks (3-1) to be competitive in their attempt to prolong their one-game winning streak, as they are just 2.5-point underdogs in a matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Paycor Stadium. For this game, an over/under of 45 has been set.
The Bengals' recent betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they face the Seahawks. Before the Seahawks take on the Bengals, here are their recent betting trends and insights.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bengals vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cincinnati Moneyline
|Seattle Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bengals (-2.5)
|45
|-150
|+125
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Bengals (-3)
|45.5
|-154
|+130
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 6 Odds
Cincinnati vs. Seattle Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bengals vs. Seahawks Betting Insights
- Cincinnati is 1-3-1 against the spread this season.
- The Bengals have one win ATS (1-2-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Two of Cincinnati's five games with a set total have hit the over (40%).
- Seattle is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.
- The Seahawks have covered every time (1-0) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this season.
- Seattle has played two games (out of four) which finished over the total this season.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.