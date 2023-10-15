In the Week 6 tilt between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Seattle Seahawks at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Drew Sample find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Drew Sample score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110 if he scores a TD)

Sample has caught two passes (two targets) for 6 yards (3 per game) this season.

Having played two games this season, Sample has not tallied a TD reception.

Drew Sample Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Rams 1 1 7 0 Week 4 @Titans 1 1 -1 0

