With the Cincinnati Bengals squaring off against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Irvin Smith Jr. a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Irvin Smith Jr. score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40 if he scores a TD)

Smith's nine targets have resulted in five catches for 27 yards (13.5 per game).

Having played two games this season, Smith has not tallied a TD reception.

Irvin Smith Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 5 3 17 0 Week 2 Ravens 4 2 10 0

