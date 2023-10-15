The Cincinnati Bengals and the Seattle Seahawks are set to play in a Week 6 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Joe Burrow hit paydirt in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent statistics and trends.

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a TD)

Burrow has 10 rushing yards on 12 attempts (2 yards per carry).

In five games, Burrow has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Browns 14 31 82 0 0 1 -1 0 Week 2 Ravens 27 41 222 2 1 1 5 0 Week 3 Rams 26 49 259 0 1 3 -2 0 Week 4 @Titans 20 30 165 0 0 3 1 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 36 46 317 3 1 4 7 0

