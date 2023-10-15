Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins has a good matchup in Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are giving up the third-most passing yards in the NFL, 280.0 per game.

Higgins has 12 catches for 129 yards and two TDs this year. He has been targeted 32 times.

Higgins vs. the Seahawks

Higgins vs the Seahawks (since 2021): No games

No games Four players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Seattle in the 2023 season.

The Seahawks have conceded a TD pass to four opposing players this year.

Seattle has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Higgins will play against the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this week. The Seahawks concede 280.0 passing yards per game.

The Seahawks' defense ranks seventh in the NFL by allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (five total passing TDs).

Bengals Player Previews

Tee Higgins Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 58.5 (-118)

Higgins Receiving Insights

In one of four games this season (25.0%), Higgins has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet.

Higgins has received 16.2% of his team's 198 passing attempts this season (32 targets).

He is averaging 4.0 yards per target (130th in league play), picking up 129 yards on 32 passes thrown his way.

In one of four games this year, Higgins has posted a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in that contest.

He has scored two of his team's six offensive touchdowns this season (33.3%).

Higgins has been targeted five times in the red zone (22.7% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts).

Higgins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Titans 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 9/25/2023 Week 3 8 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 9/17/2023 Week 2 12 TAR / 8 REC / 89 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 9/10/2023 Week 1 8 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

