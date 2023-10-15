Will Tee Higgins Score a Touchdown Against the Seahawks in Week 6?
With the Cincinnati Bengals squaring off against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Tee Higgins a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Will Tee Higgins score a touchdown against the Seahawks?
Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15 if he scores a TD)
- Higgins has grabbed 12 balls for 129 yards (32.3 per game) and two scores this year.
- In one of four games this year, Higgins has tallied a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in that contest.
Tee Higgins Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Browns
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Ravens
|12
|8
|89
|2
|Week 3
|Rams
|8
|2
|21
|0
|Week 4
|@Titans
|4
|2
|19
|0
