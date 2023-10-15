The Tennessee Titans (2-3) will look to upset the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Ravens are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 5.5 points. An over/under of 42.5 points has been set for the contest.

There will be plenty of live betting opportunities this week when the Ravens face off with the Titans. Before placing any in-game bets, you'll want to take a look at the stats and trends that we list below.

Titans vs. Ravens Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Titans have been leading after the first quarter in one game, have been losing after the first quarter in three games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game .

The Ravens have played five games this season and have been leading after the first quarter in every contest.

Baltimore's offense is averaging seven points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 0.6 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This season, the Titans have won the second quarter in one game, lost the second quarter in two games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

The Ravens have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in two games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in two games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

Baltimore's offense is averaging six points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 4.4 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

The Titans have been outscored in the third quarter two times and outscored their opponent three times in five games this year.

In five games this year, the Ravens have outscored their opponent in the third quarter two times and tied three times.

On offense, Baltimore is averaging 5.8 points in the third quarter (sixth-ranked) this season. It is allowing two points on average in the third quarter (ninth-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

This year, the Titans have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in one game, been outscored in that quarter in three games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

The Ravens have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in one game this season, been outscored in that quarter in two games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 4.4 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering six points on average in that quarter.

Titans vs. Ravens Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Titans have been leading two times and have been trailing three times.

In five games this year, the Ravens have led after the first half four times (3-1 in those games) and have trailed after the first half one time (0-1).

2nd Half

The Titans have outscored their opponent in the second half in two games this season (2-0 record in those games). They've lost the second half in three games (0-3).

The Ravens have won the second half in two games this season (2-0 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in two games (0-2), and they've been knotted up in the second half in one game (1-0).

Baltimore's offense is averaging 10.2 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is surrendering eight points on average in the second half.

