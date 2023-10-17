Our projection model predicts the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will defeat the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Tuesday, October 17 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Jacksonville State (+7) Under (59.5) Western Kentucky 28, Jacksonville State 25

Western Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Hilltoppers a 73.3% chance to win.

The Hilltoppers have four wins in five games against the spread this year.

In games they have played as 7-point favorites or more, Western Kentucky has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

Two Hilltoppers games (out of five) have hit the over this season.

Western Kentucky games have had an average of 62.7 points this season, 3.2 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Jacksonville State Betting Info (2023)

The Gamecocks have a 30.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Gamecocks have a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Jacksonville State is 0-2 against the spread when an underdog by 7 points or greater this season.

The Gamecocks have gone over in one of five games with a set total (20%).

The average point total for the Jacksonville State this year is 4.1 points lower than this game's over/under.

Hilltoppers vs. Gamecocks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Western Kentucky 32.2 29 41.3 18.7 23 39.3 Jacksonville State 28 19.4 25 12 32 29.3

