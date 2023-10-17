The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-2) are touchdown underdogs in a road CUSA matchup against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-2) on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium. The contest has a point total set at 61.5.

Western Kentucky is totaling 32.2 points per game on offense this year (44th in the FBS), and is giving up 29.0 points per game (91st) on the defensive side of the ball. With 28.0 points per game on offense, Jacksonville State ranks 72nd in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 28th, giving up 19.4 points per contest.

Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

Game Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville, Alabama Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium

Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium TV Channel: ESPNU

Western Kentucky vs Jacksonville State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Western Kentucky -7 -110 -110 61.5 -110 -110 N/A N/A

Western Kentucky Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Hilltoppers rank -53-worst with 386.0 total yards per game over their last three contests. On defense, they rank 107th by giving up 430.3 total yards per game over their last three tilts.

The Hilltoppers rank 92nd in scoring offense (30.0 points per game) and 73rd in scoring defense (21.7 points per game allowed) during their last three contests.

Despite having the 50th-ranked pass offense over the last three contests (287.3 passing yards per game), Western Kentucky ranks -93-worst in pass defense over that stretch (286.7 passing yards ceded per game).

Over the last three contests, the Hilltoppers rank -90-worst in rushing offense (98.7 rushing yards per game) and 15th-worst in rushing defense (143.7 rushing yards per game allowed).

The Hilltoppers have covered the spread in their last three games, and went 2-1 overall.

In its past three games, Western Kentucky has hit the over once.

Western Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

Western Kentucky has gone 4-1-0 ATS this season.

The Hilltoppers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

Two of Western Kentucky's five games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

Western Kentucky has yet to lose when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

Western Kentucky has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Hilltoppers have an implied win probability of 0.0%.

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

Austin Reed has recorded 1,658 yards (276.3 ypg) on 149-of-245 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 74 rushing yards (12.3 ypg) on 24 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Markese Stepp has 180 rushing yards on 36 carries with two touchdowns.

LT Sanders has carried the ball 20 times for 127 yards (21.2 per game).

Malachi Corley has hauled in 37 catches for 543 yards (90.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Easton Messer has put together a 299-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 24 passes on 29 targets.

Jimmy Holiday has been the target of 18 passes and hauled in 10 receptions for 136 yards, an average of 22.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Kendrick Simpkins has 5.0 sacks to pace the team, and also has 5.0 TFL and 23 tackles.

Talique Allen is the team's tackle leader this year. He's racked up 32 tackles.

Takulve Williams has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has 14 tackles and one pass defended to his name.

