With Week 7 of the NFL season upon us, which teams are the leading contenders at the top and which teams are in the cellar? To update you on where every team stands, see our power rankings below.

NFL Power Rankings

1. Ravens

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 14-3

5-2 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1200

+1200 Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th

5th Last Game: W 38-6 vs Lions

2. 49ers

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 16-1

5-1 | 16-1 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +450

+450 Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th

11th Last Game: L 19-17 vs Browns

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Vikings

@ Vikings Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, October 23

TV Channel: ABC/ESPN

3. Browns

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 13-4

4-2 | 13-4 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2500

+2500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd

3rd Last Game: W 39-38 vs Colts

4. Jaguars

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 10-7

5-2 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2200

+2200 Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th

7th Last Game: W 31-24 vs Saints

5. Texans

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 14-3

3-3 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500

+12500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th

4th Last Game: W 20-13 vs Saints

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

6. Chiefs

Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 16-1

6-1 | 16-1 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +475

+475 Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd

22nd Last Game: W 31-17 vs Chargers

7. Bills

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 13-4

4-3 | 13-4 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1100

+1100 Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th

27th Last Game: L 29-25 vs Patriots

8. Cowboys

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 14-3

4-2 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1000

+1000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st

21st Last Game: W 20-17 vs Chargers

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

9. Steelers

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 12-5

4-2 | 12-5 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd

2nd Last Game: W 24-17 vs Rams

10. Lions

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 14-3

5-2 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1600

+1600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th

16th Last Game: L 38-6 vs Ravens

11. Colts

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 12-5

3-4 | 12-5 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +20000

+20000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st

1st Last Game: L 39-38 vs Browns

12. Rams

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 9-8

3-4 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000

+10000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th

9th Last Game: L 24-17 vs Steelers

13. Eagles

Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 11-6

6-1 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +650

+650 Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th

25th Last Game: W 31-17 vs Dolphins

14. Dolphins

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 11-6

5-2 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1000

+1000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st

31st Last Game: L 31-17 vs Eagles

15. Bengals

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 4-13

3-3 | 4-13 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2200

+2200 Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th

8th Last Game: W 17-13 vs Seahawks

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

16. Seahawks

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 6-11

4-2 | 6-11 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3500

+3500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th

24th Last Game: W 20-10 vs Cardinals

17. Titans

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 5-12

2-4 | 5-12 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500

+12500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th

6th Last Game: L 24-16 vs Ravens

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

18. Falcons

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 10-7

4-3 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000

+8000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th

18th Last Game: W 16-13 vs Buccaneers

19. Chargers

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 8-9

2-4 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000

+4000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th

15th Last Game: L 31-17 vs Chiefs

20. Saints

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 8-9

3-4 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600

+6600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th

20th Last Game: L 31-24 vs Jaguars

21. Buccaneers

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 8-9

3-3 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500

+12500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th

19th Last Game: L 16-13 vs Falcons

22. Jets

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 9-8

3-3 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000

+10000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th

14th Last Game: W 20-14 vs Eagles

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

23. Vikings

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 5-12

2-4 | 5-12 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000

+8000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd

23rd Last Game: W 19-13 vs Bears

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: 49ers

49ers Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, October 23

TV Channel: ABC/ESPN

24. Packers

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 5-12

2-4 | 5-12 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000

+10000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th

30th Last Game: L 19-17 vs Broncos

25. Cardinals

Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 1-16

1-6 | 1-16 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +75000

+75000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th

12th Last Game: L 20-10 vs Seahawks

26. Commanders

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 4-13

3-4 | 4-13 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +20000

+20000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th

29th Last Game: L 14-7 vs Giants

27. Raiders

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 6-11

3-4 | 6-11 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +20000

+20000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th

26th Last Game: L 30-12 vs Bears

28. Giants

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 4-13

2-5 | 4-13 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +25000

+25000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th

10th Last Game: W 14-7 vs Commanders

29. Patriots

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 3-14

2-5 | 3-14 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +20000

+20000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th

13th Last Game: W 29-25 vs Bills

30. Bears

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 4-13

2-5 | 4-13 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +75000

+75000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd

32nd Last Game: W 30-12 vs Raiders

31. Broncos

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 3-14

2-5 | 3-14 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +75000

+75000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th

28th Last Game: W 19-17 vs Packers

32. Panthers

Current Record: 0-6 | Projected Record: 0-17

0-6 | 0-17 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th

17th Last Game: L 42-21 vs Dolphins

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

