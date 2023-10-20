Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hardin County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Hardin County, Kentucky, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Hardin County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Nelson County High School at John Hardin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Elizabethtown, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
