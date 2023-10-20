Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hopkins County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football action in Hopkins County, Kentucky is happening this week, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Hopkins County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Hancock County High School at Hopkins County Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Madisonville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Owensboro High School at Madisonville North Hopkins High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Madisonville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
