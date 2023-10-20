Jannik Sinner, off a loss in the round of 16 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters (to Ben Shelton) in his most recent tournament, will begin the Erste Bank Open in Vienna, Austria against Shelton in the round of 32. Sinner currently has the second-best odds at +450 to win this tournament at Wien, Wiener Stadthalle.

Sinner at the 2023 Erste Bank Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: October 21-29

October 21-29 Venue: Wien, Wiener Stadthalle

Wien, Wiener Stadthalle Location: Vienna, Austria

Vienna, Austria Court Surface: Hard

Sinner's Next Match

In his opening match at the Erste Bank Open, Sinner will meet Shelton on Tuesday, October 24 at 7:00 AM ET in the round of 32.

Sinner Stats

In his most recent match, Sinner came up short 6-2, 3-6, 6-7 against Shelton in the Round of 16 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters.

Sinner is 55-18 over the past year, with three tournament victories.

Sinner has won three tournaments on hard courts over the past year, with a record of 39-11 on that surface.

In his 73 matches over the past 12 months, across all court types, Sinner has averaged 23.3 games.

In his 50 matches on a hard surface over the past year, Sinner has averaged 22.3 games.

Sinner, over the past 12 months, has won 84.7% of his service games and 30.5% of his return games.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Sinner has claimed 30.1% of his return games and 84.8% of his service games.

