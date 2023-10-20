The Philadelphia Phillies visit the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Friday at 8:07 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Kyle Schwarber, Corbin Carroll and others in this matchup.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET

Friday, October 20, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: TBS

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Cristopher Sanchez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 2.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 2.5 (Over Odds: -169) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Sanchez Stats

The Phillies will hand the ball to Cristopher Sanchez (3-5) for his 19th start of the season.

He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

Sanchez has made 14 starts of five or more innings in 18 chances this season, and averages 5.2 frames when he pitches.

He has made 19 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Sanchez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mets Sep. 30 1.0 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Sep. 24 7.0 3 2 2 10 1 at Braves Sep. 19 4.0 7 3 3 2 1 vs. Braves Sep. 13 7.1 8 4 4 10 1 vs. Marlins Sep. 8 5.0 4 0 0 4 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Cristopher Sanchez's player props with BetMGM.

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Schwarber Stats

Schwarber has collected 115 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 47 home runs and 126 walks. He has driven in 104 runs.

He's slashed .197/.343/.474 so far this year.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Diamondbacks Oct. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 17 2-for-3 3 2 2 8 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 16 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Braves Oct. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Oct. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Trea Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Turner Stats

Trea Turner has 170 hits with 35 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs, 45 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen 30 bases.

He's slashing .266/.320/.459 so far this season.

Turner heads into this game looking to extend his 13-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .459 with five doubles, three home runs, four walks and four RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Oct. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 17 1-for-2 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 16 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Braves Oct. 12 4-for-4 1 1 1 8 0 vs. Braves Oct. 11 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0

Bet on player props for Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner or other Phillies players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has recorded 161 hits with 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with 54 stolen bases.

He's slashed .285/.362/.506 on the year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Oct. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Oct. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Oct. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Oct. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 at Dodgers Oct. 9 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 1

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has put up 150 hits with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks. He has driven in 103 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashed .258/.333/.497 on the year.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Oct. 19 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Oct. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Phillies Oct. 16 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Oct. 11 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Dodgers Oct. 9 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 1

Bet on player props for Corbin Carroll, Christian Walker or other Diamondbacks players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.