Will Alexander Carrier light the lamp when the Nashville Predators square off against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Alexander Carrier score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140 if he scores a goal)

Carrier stats and insights

Carrier is yet to score through five games this season.

He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.

Carrier has no points on the power play.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have given up 14 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15 hits and 21.5 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

