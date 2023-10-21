Gustav Nyquist and the Nashville Predators will play on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the San Jose Sharks. There are prop bets for Nyquist available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Gustav Nyquist vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Nyquist Season Stats Insights

Nyquist has averaged 15:50 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

Nyquist has a goal in one of his five games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In two of five games this year, Nyquist has recorded a point, but he has no games with multiple points.

In one of five games this season, Nyquist has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Nyquist's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Nyquist having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Nyquist Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have conceded 14 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-8).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 5 Games 1 2 Points 2 1 Goals 1 1 Assists 1

