In the upcoming tilt versus the San Jose Sharks, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Jeremy Lauzon to score a goal for the Nashville Predators? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Jeremy Lauzon score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130 if he scores a goal)

Lauzon stats and insights

Lauzon is yet to score through five games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Sharks.

Lauzon has zero points on the power play.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have given up 14 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15 hits and 21.5 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

