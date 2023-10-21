The Missouri State Bears (2-4) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Murray State Racers (2-4) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Robert W. Plaster Stadium in an MVFC battle.

Missouri State is averaging 30.8 points per game offensively this season (28th in the FCS), and is surrendering 29.7 points per game (83rd) on the other side of the ball. Murray State's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, putting up 16.3 points per game, which ranks 21st-worst in the FCS. On defense, it ranks 103rd with 32.3 points surrendered per contest.

Murray State vs. Missouri State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Springfield, Missouri

Springfield, Missouri Venue: Robert W. Plaster Stadium

Murray State vs. Missouri State Key Statistics

Murray State Missouri State 296.8 (107th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 418.2 (33rd) 442.2 (106th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 423.7 (96th) 131.8 (76th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 118.5 (87th) 165.0 (99th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 299.7 (7th) 6 (124th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 3 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Murray State Stats Leaders

DJ Williams has been a dual threat for Murray State this season. He has 837 passing yards (139.5 per game) while completing 55.3% of his passes. He's tossed five touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 103 yards (17.2 ypg) on 48 carries.

The team's top rusher, Cortezz Jones, has carried the ball 63 times for 304 yards (50.7 per game) with three touchdowns. He's also caught eight passes for 99 yards.

Cole Rusk has racked up 212 receiving yards on 15 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Michael Fox has nine receptions (on 10 targets) for a total of 161 yards (26.8 yards per game) this year.

Taylor Shields' 10 targets have resulted in 10 catches for 143 yards and two touchdowns.

Missouri State Stats Leaders

Jacob Clark has thrown for 1,018 yards (169.7 ypg) to lead Missouri State, completing 62.9% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 77 rushing yards on 25 carries.

Jacardia Wright has 405 rushing yards on 89 carries with three touchdowns. He's also added seven catches for 98 yards (16.3 per game).

Jayden Becks has racked up 84 yards on 15 attempts, scoring one time.

Raylen Sharpe's leads his squad with 463 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 35 catches (out of 47 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Terique Owens has put up a 345-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 18 passes on 20 targets.

Jmariyae Robinson's 22 catches have turned into 234 yards and three touchdowns.

