Top Player Prop Bets for Predators vs. Sharks on October 21, 2023
Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the Nashville Predators-San Jose Sharks matchup at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Predators vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Predators vs. Sharks Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators
Filip Forsberg Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
One of Nashville's top offensive players this season is Filip Forsberg, who has scored five points in five games (one goal and four assists).
Forsberg Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Rangers
|Oct. 19
|1
|1
|2
|6
|vs. Oilers
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Bruins
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 12
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Lightning
|Oct. 10
|0
|2
|2
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Ryan O'Reilly Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Ryan O'Reilly has four points (0.8 per game), scoring two goals and adding two assists.
O'Reilly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Rangers
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Oilers
|Oct. 17
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Bruins
|Oct. 14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 12
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Lightning
|Oct. 10
|1
|1
|2
|4
Tyson Barrie Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
Tyson Barrie has zero goals and three assists for Nashville.
Barrie Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Rangers
|Oct. 19
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Oilers
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Bruins
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Lightning
|Oct. 10
|0
|0
|0
|1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks
Tomas Hertl Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Tomas Hertl is an offensive leader for San Jose with four points (1.0 per game), with zero goals and four assists in four games (playing 20:48 per game).
Hertl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Bruins
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 17
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 14
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Golden Knights
|Oct. 12
|0
|1
|1
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.