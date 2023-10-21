The Week 8 college football schedule includes six games with Big 12 teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.

UCF vs. Oklahoma | Baylor vs. Cincinnati

Week 8 Big 12 Results

Oklahoma 31 UCF 29

  • Pregame Favorite: Oklahoma (-17.5)
  • Pregame Total: 67.5

Oklahoma Leaders

  • Passing: Dillon Gabriel (25-for-38, 253 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Marcus Major (18 ATT, 82 YDS)
  • Receiving: Nic Anderson (10 TAR, 5 REC, 105 YDS, 2 TDs)

UCF Leaders

  • Passing: John Rhys Plumlee (16-for-30, 248 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: RJ Harvey (23 ATT, 101 YDS)
  • Receiving: Javon Baker (6 TAR, 5 REC, 134 YDS, 2 TDs)

Team Stat Comparison

OklahomaUCF
442Total Yards397
253Passing Yards248
189Rushing Yards149
1Turnovers0

Baylor 32 Cincinnati 29

  • Pregame Favorite: Cincinnati (-2.5)
  • Pregame Total: 50.5

Baylor Leaders

  • Passing: Blake Shapen (25-for-42, 316 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Dominic Richardson (8 ATT, 37 YDS)
  • Receiving: Ketron Jackson Jr. (11 TAR, 5 REC, 130 YDS)

Cincinnati Leaders

  • Passing: Emory Jones (19-for-30, 162 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Corey Kiner (15 ATT, 129 YDS)
  • Receiving: Xzavier Henderson (11 TAR, 8 REC, 82 YDS, 2 TDs)

Team Stat Comparison

CincinnatiBaylor
450Total Yards396
162Passing Yards316
288Rushing Yards80
1Turnovers0

Upcoming Week 8 Big 12 Games

Texas Tech Red Raiders at BYU Cougars

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Texas Tech (-3)

TCU Horned Frogs at Kansas State Wildcats

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Kansas State (-6)

