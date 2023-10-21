CAA teams were in action for four games in the Week 8 college football schedule. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Richmond vs. NC A&T

Week 8 CAA Results

Richmond 33 NC A&T 10

Pregame Favorite: Richmond (-8.5)

Richmond (-8.5) Pregame Total: 41.5

Richmond Leaders

Passing: Camden Coleman (13-for-20, 88 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Camden Coleman (13-for-20, 88 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Savon Smith (14 ATT, 80 YDS)

Savon Smith (14 ATT, 80 YDS) Receiving: Nick DeGennaro (7 TAR, 7 REC, 47 YDS)

NC A&T Leaders

Passing: Kevin White (8-for-14, 37 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)

Kevin White (8-for-14, 37 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: White (10 ATT, 66 YDS)

White (10 ATT, 66 YDS) Receiving: Laquan Veney (1 TAR, 1 REC, 12 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

NC A&T Richmond 145 Total Yards 257 37 Passing Yards 122 108 Rushing Yards 135 4 Turnovers 1

Next Week's CAA Games

New Hampshire Wildcats at Rhode Island Rams

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Meade Stadium

Meade Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

FloSports Favorite: -

Monmouth Hawks at William & Mary Tribe

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field

Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field TV Channel: FloSports

FloSports Favorite: -

Albany (NY) Great Danes at Maine Black Bears

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium

Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

FloSports Favorite: -

Stony Brook Seawolves at Villanova Wildcats

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Villanova Stadium

Villanova Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

FloSports Favorite: -

North Carolina A&T Aggies at Hampton Pirates

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Armstrong Stadium

Armstrong Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

FloSports Favorite: -

Campbell Fighting Camels at Richmond Spiders

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium

E. Claiborne Robins Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

FloSports Favorite: -

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at Towson Tigers

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Minnegan Field at Johnny Unitas Stadium

Minnegan Field at Johnny Unitas Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

FloSports Favorite: -

