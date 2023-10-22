Looking to see how the one game with Big Sky teams played out in Week 8 of the college football schedule?. Read on to see results and key players from that game.

Montana State vs. Sacramento State

Week 8 Big Sky Results

Montana State 42 Sacramento State 30

  • Pregame Favorite: Montana State (-10.5)
  • Pregame Total: 59.5

Montana State Leaders

  • Passing: Tommy Mellott (9-for-14, 99 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Julius Davis (12 ATT, 110 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Ty McCullouch (4 TAR, 4 REC, 53 YDS, 1 TD)

Sacramento State Leaders

  • Passing: Kaiden Bennett (26-for-42, 234 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Elijah Tau-Tolliver (8 ATT, 100 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Devin Gandy (5 TAR, 5 REC, 59 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Sacramento StateMontana State
434Total Yards448
234Passing Yards120
200Rushing Yards328
2Turnovers1

Next Week's Big Sky Games

Northern Colorado Bears at Montana Grizzlies

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Washington-Grizzly Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

UC Davis Aggies at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Montana State Bobcats at Idaho Vandals

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Kibbie Dome
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Eastern Washington Eagles at Portland State Vikings

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Hillsboro Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Idaho State Bengals at Sacramento State Hornets

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Hornet Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

