There is a lot to be excited about on the Week 9 college football schedule, including the Duke Blue Devils playing the Louisville Cardinals that is a must-watch for football fans in Kentucky.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Kentucky on TV This Week

Liberty Flames at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Tuesday, October 24

Tuesday, October 24 Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Liberty (-4.5)

Murray State Racers at North Dakota State Bison

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome

Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

No. 20 Duke Blue Devils at No. 18 Louisville Cardinals

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Louisville (-5.5)

Morehead State Eagles at San Diego Toreros

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Torero Stadium

Torero Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers at Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Kroger Field

Kroger Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Tennessee (-3.5)

Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Utah Tech Trailblazers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Greater Zion Stadium

Greater Zion Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!