The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-3) are 3.5-point underdogs in a home CUSA matchup against the Liberty Flames (7-0) on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. The over/under is 60.5 in this matchup.

Liberty has the 33rd-ranked defense this season (19.7 points allowed per game), and has been better on offense, ranking 15th-best with 36.3 points per game. Western Kentucky is generating 30 points per contest on offense this season (51st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 27.7 points per game (88th-ranked) on defense.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Western Kentucky vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Date: Tuesday, October 24, 2023

Tuesday, October 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium TV Channel: ESPNU

Liberty vs Western Kentucky Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Liberty -3.5 -115 -105 60.5 -110 -110 N/A N/A

Looking to place a bet on Western Kentucky vs. Liberty? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Western Kentucky Recent Performance

The Hilltoppers are really struggling of late offensively, gaining 403 yards per game in their past three games (-38-worst in college football). Defensively, they are giving up 418 (102nd-ranked).

The Hilltoppers are scoring 27.7 points per game in their past three games (24th-worst in college football), and allowing 19.3 per game (54th).

In its past three games, Western Kentucky has thrown for 281.3 yards per game (46th in the country), and given up 244.3 in the air (-44-worst).

The Hilltoppers are accumulating 121.7 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-36-worst in college football), and allowing 173.7 per game (-47-worst).

The Hilltoppers have covered the spread twice and are 3-0 overall over their past three contests.

In Western Kentucky's past three games, it has hit the over once.

Western Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

Western Kentucky has gone 4-2-0 ATS this season.

The Hilltoppers have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Western Kentucky hase gone over in two of six games with a set total (33.3%).

Western Kentucky has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

Western Kentucky has entered six games this season as the underdog by or more and is in those contests.

Bet on Western Kentucky to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

Austin Reed has put up 1,908 passing yards, or 272.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59% of his passes and has recorded 16 touchdowns with four interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 13.1 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner three times.

Markese Stepp has run the ball 43 times for 203 yards, with two touchdowns.

LT Sanders has totaled 129 yards on 22 carries.

Malachi Corley has totaled 43 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 590 (84.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 71 times and has five touchdowns.

Easton Messer has caught 24 passes and compiled 299 receiving yards (42.7 per game) with three touchdowns.

Dalvin Smith's 26 targets have resulted in 17 grabs for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

Kendrick Simpkins paces the team with five sacks, and also has six TFL and 29 tackles.

Talique Allen, Western Kentucky's leading tackler, has 34 tackles this year.

Anthony Johnson Jr. has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 21 tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.