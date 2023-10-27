Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bath County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Bath County, Kentucky has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and information on how to stream them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Bath County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Nicholas Co Middle-High School at Bath County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Owingsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.