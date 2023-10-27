Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Christian County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
In Christian County, Kentucky, there are attractive high school football matchups on the docket this week. Info on how to watch them is available below.
Christian County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Hopkinsville High School at Pleasure Ridge Park High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mayfield High School at Christian County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Hopkinsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
