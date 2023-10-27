Desmond Bane could make a big impact for the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Denver Nuggets.

Bane had 31 points, five assists and two steals in his previous game, which ended in a 111-104 loss against the Pelicans.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Bane, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-114)

Over 24.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+102)

Over 5.5 (+102) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-104)

Over 5.5 (-104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+126)

Nuggets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Nuggets were eighth in the league last season, conceding 112.5 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Nuggets were No. 1 in the NBA last year, allowing 40.8 per contest.

The Nuggets were the 15th-ranked team in the league in assists conceded per game last year, at 25.7.

Defensively, the Nuggets allowed 11.4 made three-pointers per contest last season, third in the NBA.

Desmond Bane vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 30 19 4 0 2 0 0 2/25/2023 25 10 5 4 1 1 1

