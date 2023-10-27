Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Fayette County, Kentucky, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Fayette County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
West Jessamine High School at Tates Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastern High School at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Hardin High School at Bryan Station High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boyle County High School at Frederick Douglass High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wayne County High School at North Laurel High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: London, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
