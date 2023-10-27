High school football is on the schedule this week in Fayette County, Kentucky, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Fayette County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

West Jessamine High School at Tates Creek High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27

7:30 PM ET on October 27 Location: Lexington, KY

How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastern High School at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27

6:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Lexington, KY

How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Hardin High School at Bryan Station High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27

7:30 PM ET on October 27 Location: Lexington, KY

How to Stream: Watch Here

Boyle County High School at Frederick Douglass High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27

6:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Lexington, KY

How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27

7:30 PM ET on October 27 Location: Lexington, KY

How to Stream: Watch Here

Wayne County High School at North Laurel High School