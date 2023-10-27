High school football is on the schedule this week in Fayette County, Kentucky, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

    • Fayette County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

    West Jessamine High School at Tates Creek High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Lexington, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Eastern High School at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Lexington, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Central Hardin High School at Bryan Station High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Lexington, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Boyle County High School at Frederick Douglass High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Lexington, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Lexington, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wayne County High School at North Laurel High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: London, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

