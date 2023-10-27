On Friday, October 27, 2023, the Denver Nuggets (1-0) take on the Memphis Grizzlies (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and ALT.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Grizzlies vs. Nuggets matchup in this article.

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and ALT

BSSE and ALT Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Grizzlies Moneyline BetMGM Nuggets (-5.5) 221.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game last season, with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in NBA) and allowed 112.5 per outing (eighth in league).

The Grizzlies outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game last season with a +323 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.9 points per game (eighth in the NBA) and allowed 113 per contest (11th in the league).

These two teams racked up a combined 232.7 points per game last season, 11.2 more points than this matchup's point total.

These teams surrendered a combined 225.5 points per game last year, 4.0 more points than the total for this matchup.

Denver put together a 45-37-0 ATS record last year.

Memphis covered 40 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.

Grizzlies Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Desmond Bane 24.5 -120 31.0 Jaren Jackson Jr. 18.5 -110 8.0 Marcus Smart 14.5 -118 17.0 Xavier Tillman 10.5 -111 17.0 Ziaire Williams 10.5 -128 9.0

Grizzlies and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Grizzlies +2500 +1200 - Nuggets +550 +250 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.