If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Henry County, Kentucky, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

    • Henry County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

    Henry County High School at Kentucky Country Day School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Gallatin County High School at Eminence High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Eminence, KY
    • Conference: District 31
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

