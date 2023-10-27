If you live in Jefferson County, Kentucky and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Other Games in Kentucky This Week

Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

TBD at Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Butler Traditional High School at Holy Cross High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Moore Traditional High School at Western High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Doss High School at Fairdale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Fairdale, KY

Fairdale, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

The Academy at Shawnee at Waggener High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27

7:30 PM ET on October 27 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

John Hardin High School at DeSales High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27

7:30 PM ET on October 27 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Henry County High School at Kentucky Country Day School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27

7:30 PM ET on October 27 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Southern High School at North Bullitt High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27

7:30 PM ET on October 27 Location: Shepherdsville, KY

Shepherdsville, KY Conference: District 23

District 23 How to Stream: Watch Here

Christian Academy of Louisville - English Station Campus at Fern Creek High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27

6:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastern High School at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27

6:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Lexington, KY

Lexington, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint Xavier High School at Bowling Green High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27

6:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Bowling Green, KY

Bowling Green, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Hopkinsville High School at Pleasure Ridge Park High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27

7:30 PM ET on October 27 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Male High School at duPont Manual High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27

7:30 PM ET on October 27 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Holy Cross High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

