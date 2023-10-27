Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jessamine County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
High school football is happening this week in Jessamine County, Kentucky, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Jessamine County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
West Jessamine High School at Tates Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.