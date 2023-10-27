Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Laurel County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Laurel County, Kentucky this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Laurel County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Harlan High School at South Laurel High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: London, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wayne County High School at North Laurel High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: London, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
