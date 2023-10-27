If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Magoffin County, Kentucky, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

    Morgan County High School at Magoffin County High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Salyersville, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

