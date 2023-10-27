Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marshall County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Marshall County, Kentucky this week. Info on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
Marshall County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
McLean County High School at Marshall County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Benton, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
