Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Morgan County, Kentucky this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kentucky This Week

Morgan County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

Morgan County High School at Magoffin County High School