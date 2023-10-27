Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Nelson County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Nelson County, Kentucky this week, we've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Nelson County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Bardstown High School at Danville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Danville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.