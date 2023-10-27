NHL Games on TV Today: Channel & Free Streaming Options | October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In one of the many exciting matchups on the NHL slate today, the Chicago Blackhawks and the Vegas Golden Knights square off at T-Mobile Arena.
If you're looking for how to watch today's NHL action, we've got you covered. Check out the links below.
Sign up using our links for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to make sure you can stream NHL action across your devices this season.
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Today's NHL Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Chicago Blackhawks at Vegas Golden Knights
|6:00 PM ET, Friday, October 27
|NHL Network,NBCS-CHI,SCRIPPS (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Minnesota Wild at Washington Capitals
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, October 27
|ESPN+,BSN,BSWI,MNMT (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Buffalo Sabres at New Jersey Devils
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, October 27
|ESPN+,MSG-B,MSGSN (Watch this game on Fubo)
|San Jose Sharks at Carolina Hurricanes
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, October 27
|ESPN+,NBCS-CA,BSSO (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Los Angeles Kings at Arizona Coyotes
|10:00 PM ET, Friday, October 27
|ESPN+,BSW,SCRIPPS (Watch this game on Fubo)
|St. Louis Blues at Vancouver Canucks
|10:00 PM ET, Friday, October 27
|ESPN+,BSMW (Watch this game on Fubo)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.