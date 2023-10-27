Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Nicholas County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
High school football competition in Nicholas County, Kentucky is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Nicholas County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Nicholas Co Middle-High School at Bath County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Owingsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.