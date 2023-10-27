High school football competition in Nicholas County, Kentucky is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kentucky This Week

  • Green County
  • Marion County
  • Muhlenberg County
  • Fayette County
  • Henry County
  • Harlan County
  • Pike County
  • Laurel County
  • Morgan County
  • Lawrence County

    • Nicholas County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

    Nicholas Co Middle-High School at Bath County High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Owingsville, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.