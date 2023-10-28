Daniil Medvedev (No. 3 ranking) will face Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 7) in the semifinals of the Erste Bank Open on Saturday, October 28.

Against the underdog Tsitsipas (+210), Medvedev is favored (-275) to get to the final.

Daniil Medvedev vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Match Information

Tournament: The Erste Bank Open

The Erste Bank Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Wien, Wiener Stadthalle

Wien, Wiener Stadthalle Location: Vienna, Austria

Vienna, Austria Court Surface: Hard

Daniil Medvedev vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniil Medvedev has a 73.3% chance to win.

Daniil Medvedev Stefanos Tsitsipas -275 Odds to Win Match +210 +220 Odds to Win Tournament +750 73.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 32.3% 31.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 11.8% 57.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.5

Daniil Medvedev vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Trends and Insights

Medvedev defeated Karen Khachanov 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Tsitsipas will look to stay on track after a 7-6, 7-5 win over No. 77-ranked Borna Gojo in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Through 79 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Medvedev has played 23.7 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches) and won 58.3% of them.

Medvedev has played 56 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 22.4 games per match (20.8 in best-of-three matches).

Tsitsipas is averaging 26.9 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) through his 62 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 54.6% of those games.

Tsitsipas has averaged 26.0 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set in 32 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 54.7% of those games.

Medvedev and Tsitsipas each have put up three wins in their head-to-head matchups. The pair last met on May 20, 2023, with Medvedev claiming the victory 7-5, 7-5.

In terms of sets, Medvedev has secured 10 against Tsitsipas (55.6%), while Tsitsipas has captured eight.

Medvedev and Tsitsipas have competed in 194 total games, and Medvedev has won more often, capturing 101 of them.

In their six matches against each other, Medvedev and Tsitsipas are averaging 32.3 games and 3.0 sets.

